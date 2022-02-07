Don’t need NEET to fight BJP: Stalin

Chennai :

Launching his virtual campaign from Coimbatore for the February 19 urban civic polls, Stalin said, “People who were denied education for centuries have started learning only during the last few decades. NEET is only a new version of the old ploy of denying education (to people) in the garb of qualification.Hence, we are opposing NEET steadfastly.”





Remarking that a person does not become a doctor by merely joining medical education and he should clear the exams, Stalin said that NEET should not be viewed superficially. One should rip off its mask. “We are not opposing NEET merely for politics. We have umpteen issues to oppose the anti-people BJP led union government with. They (BJP) are engaging in so many anti-people activities. Hence, we do not have to engage in politics using NEET,” he said.





Conceding that exemption was given for TN from NEET even while former CM J Jayalalithaa had opposed it in 2016, Stalin said that they (BJP) would have not imposed (conducted) NEET in 2017-18 if the AIADMK regime led by Edappadi Palaniswami had continued to oppose it.





Referring to the convention of the special Assembly session on February 8 to enact the anti-NEET bill again, the DMK president said, “We will never back down from our opposition to NEET. Not only NEET, we will not permit any scheme opposed to the interest of Tamil Nadu.” Stalin also accused the previous AIADMK regime of covering up the rejection of the anti-NEET bill enacted out of shame and not enacting another bill again due to its slavish mentality.