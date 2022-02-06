TANGEDCO to buy 400 MW to meet summer demand

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has given the go-ahead to TANGEDCO to purchase 1,000 MW of power and 400 MW will be purchased immediately. TANGEDCO officials said that the process has already commenced and that the immediate power purchase is to manage the summer demands.





With commercial establishments set to commence activities and schools and colleges scheduling the examinations, the demand for power will be on the rise from March onwards coupled with the scorching summer that the state will have to go through.





A TANGEDCO official while speaking to IANS said, "Presently there is an expected deficit of 1,253 MW of power in March as the demand is expected to be 15,500 MW while the availability is only 14,247 MW".





He said that this shortage of power has led to TNERC giving the green signal to TANGEDCO to buy 1,000 MW of power of which 400 MW will be brought soon. The tender process will commence from the third week of February on the basis of guidelines of the Ministry of Power, Government of India.





TNERC has been allowed to purchase power from March 1 to March 31, 2022, according to TANGEDCO official. He said that the TNERC has also agreed to get power through exchange system and 310 MW is already obtained for March while 260 MW will be provided in the month of April. The power will be obtained through exchange from North Indian states. The power will be returned during the windy season to these North Indian states after the month of August.