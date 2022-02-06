Seafood prices decreases by 50 pc as supply surged on Sunday

Chennai :

After a long gap, the fishermen at Kasimedu fishing harbour made a catch of least 40 tonnes of seafood on Sunday as over 100 trawlers ventured into the sea. It leads to a decrease in prices by 50 percent, as the fishermen witnessed brisk sales.





"After Covid second wave lockdown, we didn't get enough supply of seafood only 10-12 tonnes were caught till last week. Till last week, less than 30 boats went fishing even the prices went up and we made a profit. So, on Saturday more than 100 trawlers ventured into the sea and caught at least 40 tonnes of seafood, which leads to a decrease in prices by 50 percent," Raja Kumar G, fisherman and wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbor.





The market saw more than 1,500 retail vendors and at least 500 general public from 2 am on Sunday. However, the social distancing went for a toss in the market. The traders claimed that they wouldn't allow those who are not wearing masks. A team was ensured that the Covid protocols were followed to avoid clusters.





"With more boats ventured into the sea, we are expecting the prices would further come down or remain stable for at least two months. Also, it's the season where we would get more fish in this month so we will get over 50 tonnes of seafood in the coming days," said Murali K, a retail vendor at Kasimedu market.





As the prices reduced by 50 percent, seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 600 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) and crabs Rs 250 percent, black pomfret Rs 500 per kg, prawns Rs 300 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 200 per kg and trevally (para) for Rs 200 - Rs 250 per kg.