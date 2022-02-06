6 held for murder in Sivaganga district

Madurai :

Shanmugam was found dead on a way to Tasmac shop at Purasadaiudaippu between Maravamangalam and Kalayarkoil on Friday. According to complainant Pandi (38) of Maravamangalam, brother of the victim, doubted that his brother could have been murdered by somebody and the Kalayarkoil police filed a case under Section 302 of IPC. Sivaganga SP T Senthil Kumar formed a special team to nab the culprits. Probe revealed that three including Manikandan, Samathuvapuram, Dinesh Kumar, Pasankarai and Amardeep Pandian of Maravamangalam in a drunken state allegedly murdered Shanmugam.