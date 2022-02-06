DVAC sleuths raid Pudukai RTO’s house, seize unaccounted cash, jewels, docus

Thiruchirapalli :

On complaint against Pudukkottai RTO Jaishankar about amassing wealth, the DVAC team led by Thanjavur DSP Raju organised a search operation at his Thanjavur house and his petrol bunk from Friday late evening that lasted till Saturday morning. Apart from the unaccounted cash and jewels, the team also seized keys of lockers from two banks and several documents of movable and immovable assets. According to the team, Jaishankar who belonged to Thanjavur was working as the Regional Transport Officer in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Kumbakonam earlier and has been transferred to Pudukkottai. He has a luxurious house worth Rs 3 crore at Krishna Nagar in Thanjavur, a farm house at Sengipatti in Thanjavur, one petrol bunk and five luxurious cars, the DVAC team said. Apart from these properties, he possesses 100 sovereign jewels and diamond jewelry. “The seized valuables and documents would be handed over to Kumbakonam Additional Magistrate Court, said the DVAC team.