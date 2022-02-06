Avalaur cops earn plaudits for recovering stolen container lorry in just two hours

Vellore :

Police said that Rajesh (29) a resident of Uthirampattu village near Kaveripakkam was on his way from Andhra Pradesh to Sriperumbudur near Chennai to load up car parts from a private car manufacturing company there. He parked his vehicle near the Ocheri bus stop and went home to visit his family at Uthirampattu nearby. When he returned after some time he was shocked to find his lorry missing. After searching nearby with the help of locals, he finally complained to the Avalur police who registered a case and started searching for the missing vehicle. When the police in a car near Irngattukottai they found the missing lorry going in front. The cops overtook and stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver Selvam (27) of Vadalur in Cuddalore district and handed back the retrieved lorry to Rajesh. Further investigations are underway.