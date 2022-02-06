Sun, Feb 06, 2022

All blocks in Tirupattur to get small playgrounds, Collector tells students

Published: Feb 06,202206:52 AM

All development blocks in Tirupatthur district would soon be provided with small stadiums, collector Amar Kuswaha said while interacting with selected higher secondary students from ten schools in the district on Saturday.

Tirupathur District Collector Amar Kuswaha. File photo
Vellore:
Meeting and interacting with the students at his official residence along with election observer and TWAD joint MD M Pradeep Kumar, Kuswaha said this when on being asked what their schools lacked, students replied that their institutions needed additional buildings, toilets and play grounds. Later he also called on them to be focused in their studies and to have long term goal and work for it from now on. Later both Kuswaha and Pradeep Kumar presented the participants with copies of former president APJ Abdul Kalam’s book “Wings of Fire.”

