Class 12 girl scolded by teacher ends life

Thiruchirapalli :

A Class 12 girl student committed suicide after the teacher reportedly scolded her in front of the classmates in Thanjavur on Saturday.





Sources said that a 17-year-old girl studying in the Little Rose Matric Higher Secondary School in Orathanadu was depressed after her mathematics teacher Sasikumar on Friday scolded her in front of classmates for not doing the sums properly.





The girl, who returned home, sent a WhatsApp message to her friends stating that she had decided to commit suicide unable to bear the pain after the scolding by the mathematics teacher.





Subsequently, she hanged herself in her house as no one was present at home. The girl’s friends forwarded the message to her parents and also to her father, who is working in a Gulf country.





Meanwhile, on receiving the message, Sivakumar, the girl’s uncle lodged a complaint with the Orathanadu police. The police registered a case against the teacher for instigating the suicide and are conducting an investigation.