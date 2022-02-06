AIADMK cadre stage protest over rejection of nomination

Vellore :

Tension prevailed in the Vellore Corporation’s zone II office as AIADMK cadres squatted on the road and blocked traffic following the nomination of a party candidate being rejected without any reasons being given, on Saturday.





During scrutiny on Saturday, the nomination of ward 24’s AIADMK candidate Vinod Kumar’s nomination was rejected. When news reached supporters they demanded to know the reason from the assistant election officer.





However when he said he would reveal the details after consulting the poll observer, agitated cadres blocked his vehicle and prevented him from leaving the premises.





AIADMK cadres numbering around 100 also squatted to the road and blocked traffic and raised slogans against officials in general. Finally in the evening, officials announced that Vinod Kumar’s nomination was rejected during scrutiny, but still refused to divulge details.





When cadres found that continued waiting was useless, they relented and left the area.