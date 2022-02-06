9 couples in fray for ward councillor’s posts in 3 districts

Vellore :

A total of 9 couples are in the fray for ward councillor’s posts in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts after the filining of nominations for the urban local body elections. Sources revealed, 6 couples were contesting in Ranipet district, two in Tiruvannamalai district and one in Tirupattur district.





While former deputy mayor of Arcot Municipality Pon Rajasekar is contesting in ward 2 on a DMK ticket, his wife Usha is contesting for the same party from ward 15. Similarly, AIADMK’s joint district secretary S Geetha is contesting from ward 27 while her husband and former councillor N Sundar is contesting from ward 30. Their son Praveen Kumar is contesting from ward 14.





In Sholinghur municipality, the DMK’s district president Asokan is contesting from ward 14 while his wife Tamilselvi is contesting on the Rising Sun symbol from ward 13. In the same local body, Palani of the DMK is contesting from ward 1 while his wife Venda is contesting on the same party symbol in ward 3.





Also in the same municipality, Arun Adhi is contesting on the DMK symbol from ward 24 while his wife Deepa Arasi is contesting on the same party symbol from ward 25. Sholinghur AIADMK town president Vasu is contesting from ward 3 and wife Priya from ward 4.





In Tirupattur district’s Jolorpet municipality, former councillor KA Selvam who then won on the AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol is contesting from ward 17 representing the AMMK while wife S Jothi is contesting for the same party from ward 9.