SEC: Around 5 pc nominations rejected, scrutiny continuing

Chennai :

According to TNSEC officials a total of 74,416 nominations were taken up for scrutiny and more than 10,000 had issues, so far more than five per cent of the nominations is rejected and the process is underway and the final list will be released on Monday after the withdrawal of nominations, the official said.





The scrutiny is underway and a day’s time was given to a few who had failed to furnish details. Those with a criminal background and failure to furnish the same in the affidavit were rejected, by the poll officials. The election officials also rejected nominations of those with property tax due and water tax arrears. The winning candidates should furnish the expenditure within a month of election and those who fail will be stripped of their council post, a poll official said. Till now six candidates have emerged as unopposed and certificates are being issued, the official said. In Ulundurpet the poll officials put on hold the nomination of the DMK candidate as the nomination failed to share the criminal cases faced by the candidate.





In Sathur, the nomination of an AIADMK candidate was rejected for the same reason





Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner V Palani Kumar released the list of district election observers urged the public and the candidates to lodge complaints to the election observers. The polling for the vacant 12,838 posts will be on February 19 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 22.





Meanwhile, the AIADMK began the poll campaign for its party candidates. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami appointed former AIADMK ministers as poll in-charges to monitor the party election work.