Met: South TN to receive rains for next 24 hours

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Center on Saturday predicted rains over southern parts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours due to atmospheric circulation. The weather office also said that cold weather will continue in the city for the next two days.





“Due to lower atmospheric circulation, southern parts and delta districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas will receive moderate rains for the next 24 hours. And from Jan 7, dry weather will prevail over TN and Pondy,” said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





Due to northerly winds and cloudless conditions during the nighttime, Chennai will have mist/haze for the next two days and there will be a drop in temperature.





On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31.7 and 32.2 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum was 23.6 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.





A weather blogger tweeted: “Places in interior and southern parts of TN may see increased daytime temperatures under clear skies with dry atmospheric conditions. The coastal places like Chennai will benefit from the easterly winds keeping a check on the temperature.”