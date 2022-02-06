Choice locking for MBBS, BDS closed, verification tomorrow

Chennai :

The choice locking is closed and the list of the candidates for the verification of the certificates will begin on Monday.





After the change in the schedule of the 15 per cent All India quota counselling, the list of candidates will be declared on Monday in Tamil Nadu, the verification of the certificates will take place between Feb 8 to 10. The result declaration will be done on Feb 15 and provisional allotment order will be issued on Feb 16. Candidates will have to report for round 1 counselling during Feb 17-22, as per order.





Of the 75 government and self-financing colleges for MBBS and BDS admissions in the State, 3,848 MBBS seats are available in the government medical colleges, 75 seats in ESIC KK Nagar medical college, 1,368 seats in the self-financing medical colleges, 155 BDS seats in government dental colleges and 1,193 BDS seats in self-financing dental colleges. There are a total of 5,291 MBBS seats and 1,348 BDS seats in the State.





The officials from the selection committee from the Directorate of Medical Education said that the counselling shall begin as per the schedule and there are no changes in the all India counselling schedule for now. In case of any changes, the candidates called for counselling will be communicated of the changes directly, said Dr P Vasanthamani, secretary of the selection committee.