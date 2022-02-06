7.91 lakh inoculated across TN during 21st mega drive

Chennai :

At least 7.91 lakh people were vaccinated during the 21st mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. Of a total of 7,91,889 people vaccinated, 1,86,785 received the first dose and 5,77,397 people received the second dose and 27,707 received the precautionary booster dose.





As many as 90.78 per cent of people received the first dose and 70.02 per cent received the second dose of vaccine. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said several vaccination sites including the Omandurar Government Hospital have a 24/7 vaccination facility. So far, 9.30 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, which includes more than 90 per cent of first doses and 61.3 per cent second dose of the vaccines, while 90 lakh people are yet to receive a second dose and about 60 lakh people have not received even a single dose.





Regarding the vaccination of children aged 15-18 years, 80 per cent of the 33,46,000 children in the State have been vaccinated. After 28 days, the second dose of Covaxin is being administered and five per cent of the eligible children have been vaccinated with the second dose through camps in schools.





The highest of 62,350 people were vaccinated in Chennai, while 45,004 people were vaccinated in Cuddalore. As many as 43,072 people were vaccinated in Villupuram and 42,400 in Tiruvannamalai.