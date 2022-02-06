FIR registered against former MP Sasikala on husband’s complaint

Chennai :

B Ramasamy, who works as the presiding officer to Appellate Committee of AICTE and associate member of Lok Adalat Court of Delhi, in his complaint stated that he reached their house in Anna Nagar West in the wee hours of January 13 with his teen daughter from Madurai and





found two unknown persons including a woman in the house.





When questioned, Sasikala Pushpa allegedly started hurling abuses at Ramasamy and tried to attack him, apart from threatening to murder him. Alleging that Sasikala Pushpa has been using the premises for prostitution, Ramasamy sought action against his wife as well as the two other persons, named Amutha of Villupuram and Raja of Thanjavur, claiming that they threatened to eliminate him.





Based on his complaint, JJ Nagar police have registered a case under Sections 341, 323 and 506 (1) of IPC and further investigation is on.





It may be recalled that Sasikala Pushpa (45) married Ramasamy in 2018 in violation of the order of the Madurai Family Court to stay the marriage. While she was an AIADMK MP before being expelled from the party in 2015, she recently joined the BJP.