5 pc of nominations rejected so far, final list on Monday

Chennai :

According to TNSEC officials, 74,416 nominations were taken up for scrutiny and more than 10,000 had issues, and so far, more than five per cent of the nominations stand rejected. The process is still under way and the final list will be released on Monday after the withdrawal of nominations, the official said. Those with criminal backgrounds and failure to furnish the same in the affidavit were rejected. Officials also rejected nominations of those with property tax due and water tax arrears.