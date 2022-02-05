Tamil Nadu tally breaches 34-lakh mark

Chennai :

Fresh Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu continued to decline as 7,524 cases in the last 24 hours were added to the caseload that stood at 34,04,762. There were 37 more fatalities and they took the death toll to 37,733, said the Health Department.





Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 23,938 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 32,28,151 leaving 1,38,878 active infections, a bulletin said.





Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the most of new cases with 1,223 and 1,020 cases respectively. The rest were spread across other districts. Perambalur recorded the least with 17 cases getting reported.





Those who tested positive include five returnees from domestic and overseas destinations.





A total of 1,26,701 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and they took the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,24,01,480, the bulletin said.





On Friday, there were 9,916 infections and they pushed the number to 33,97,238 till date.