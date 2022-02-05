Sat, Feb 05, 2022

TN civic polls: AIADMK fields sanitisation worker's son from Madurai ward

Published: Feb 05,202209:09 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Children of sanitation workers in my area do not have the facility to study online. If I win the election, I'll provide free Wi-Fi to them, said Edwin.

AIADMK candidate Edwin Pabhu. (left in photo)
AIADMK candidate Edwin Pabhu. (left in photo)
Madurai: In its Municipality elections, AIADMK has fielded Edwin Prabhu, son of a sanitation worker, to contest from Madurai's Subramaniapuram ward as a Councillor. 

"Children of sanitation workers in my area do not have the facility to study online. If I win the election, I'll provide free Wi-Fi to them," said Edwin. 

According to Edwin, Madurai's Subramaniapuram is a very important constituency and he is contesting the civic elections to serve the common people. 

"My parents and I come from a slum area. Therefore, I am aware of their problems. I am here to serve them and help them as soon as a problem crops up and whatever is the problem," he said. 

Asked about his manifesto, Edwin said, "I am giving students free education, Wi-Fi, medical camp. I have friends who are doctors in Madurai. They are helping me." The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on February 19.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations