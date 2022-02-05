Mother, daughter to face each other in Vandavasi ward 18

Tiruvannamalai :

But things took a different turn in Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district where a mother and daughter are slated to contest against each other in the February 19 polls. N Koteeswari filed her nomination to contest as independent in Ward 18 in Vandavasi Municipality on Thursday while her daughter N Priya filed her nomination as the official AIADMK candidate for the same ward on Friday. Needless to say when word got out it created a lot of flutter in the sleepy town.