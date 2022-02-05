Nagapattinam AIADMK candidate’s name missing from voters list

Thiruchirapalli :

Shocked by this, she threatened to commit suicide if the list was not rectified. It is said that Amirthavalli (33), an MCA graduate from Nagore Pattinacherry, was allotted a seat by AIADMK to contest from Ward No 4 of Nagapattinam Municipality. On Thursday, she came to the municipal office to file her papers but was refused application for filing nomination stating that her name was not mentioned on the voters list. Shocked Amirthavalli asked the officials to verify her name again but it was removed from the voters list citing that the voter had died. Following this, Amirthavalli argued with the officials and left the place. She told reporters, “I have Aadhaar card and other documents for proof, but the officials refused to accept them and the officials are responsible for the removal. I urge to initiate action against those who were behind it,” said Amirthavalli threatening suicide if no action was taken.