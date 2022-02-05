Complaints of DMK men flouting rules, police turning a blind eye emerge

Vellore :

While State Election Commission rules state that only the candidate accompanied by one person can hand over the nomination to poll officials, this was followed for non-DMK parties only in various places. When the NTK and DMK candidates arrived to file their nominations at the zone 4 office in Vellore, police allowed the DMK candidate to enter while the NTK candidate was detained till the former completed their nomination work. When the NTK candidate questioned the police about this, NTK cadres were roughed up by DMK men while police were only mute spectators. Finally, NTK cadres filed a complaint with the Vellore south police. In Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan and others are seen when the DMK candidate filed her nomination on Thursday. Similarly, in Jolorpet a woman inspector allowed only 2 persons from other parties, but let more DMK men in.