DMK planning to reject AIADMK nominations, says Velumani

Coimbatore :

AIADMK former minister SP Velumani in Coimbatore on Friday accused the DMK of hatching a plan in connivance with election officials to reject the nominations of AIADMK candidates.





Velumani alleged that the DMK has decided to reject the nominations of AIADMK candidates for some reason with the help of election department officials. “There is a possibility of police picking me and few other MLAs’ for inquiry during polls. Police have been filing false cases against AIADMK leaders. We will not get feared by such intimidation,” he told reporters after submitting a petition to Coimbatore District Collector GS Sameeran. He was accompanied by AIADMK MLAs PRG Arun Kumar, Amman K Arjunan, S Damodaran, VP Kandasamy and Amul Kandasamy. Further, Velumani alleged that the election department staff has been compelled to write down the initial followed by the name, even though this condition has not found a mention in the election rule book.





“Also, the candidates were asked to open new bank accounts and attach those documents with nomination papers. Such a guideline has not been given by the Election Commission,” said Velumani.





The AIADMK MLAs urged the Collector to ensure that the urban local body polls are held in a democratic, peaceful and free and fair manner. They also exuded confidence that the AIADMK will once again prove that Coimbatore is their fort in these polls.