EPS to commence state-wide campaign on February 7

Chennai :

A statement from the AIADMK headquarters said that the Leader of Opposition will start his campaign for urban local body elections on February 7, (Monday) at Sivakasi and cover three more corporations, including Nagercoil, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi on the same day.





On Tuesday, the AIADMK leader will tour Madurai, Dindigul, Karur and Tiruchy corporation areas. On Thursday, he will tour Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tambaram and Avadi corporations.





On February 11, (Friday) EPS will start the campaign in north Chennai and then cover central Chennai and south Chennai. On February 14, Palaniswami will tour Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts.





The former CM will conclude his campaign tour at Thanjavur district on February 15, a press release said.





According to AIADMK sources, party coordinator O Panneerselvam had already started the poll works in his native Theni district and will start touring the poll bound state by next week. The AIADMK leaders will take up issues related to DMK poll promises and the failure to scrap the NEET.





AIADMK leader OPS on Friday in a statement demanded the DMK to chalk out strategies to scrap NEET so that at least by next academic year there is no NEET entrance for Tamil Nadu students.



