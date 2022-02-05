State pioneer in empowering women via quota in civic bodies

Chennai :

In a political landscape dominated by men, reservation was the key that opened the floodgates for women. Nearly three decades after the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution mandating reservation of a third of the seats for women in local bodies was successfully passed by the Parliament, the country still has miles to go in achieving the desired and full purpose of the reform (reservation).





Tamil Nadu, which reserved 50 per cent civic seats for women in 2016, might stand apart from the rest of the nation. The state, which is the pioneer in social justice reforms across the country, has done better than other states, despite obvious shortcomings in the implementation of the idea of reservation for women. As the state goes for urban civic polls, which would see 11 of its 21 Mayor seats occupied by women in less than a month, DT Next interacted with a few women ex-mayors who recounted how reservation had helped them break the glass ceiling.





Vijila Sathayananth, former mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation who was subsequently nominated to Rajya Sabha during her stint in AIADMK, said: “It (reservation) has empowered women in politics a great deal. I was a mathematics teacher and a correspondent of a girl’s school of 3,000 students. I rose gradually in politics. I was picked by Amma (former CM J Jayalalithaa).”





Categorically refusing to accept that the women were still playing second fiddle to their spouses despite reservation, Vijila said, “Only when women occupy the seat of power, their real potential and capabilities will manifest. First, entrust the responsibility to them. Amma proved herself. Margaret Thatcher in UK and many other leaders did utilise the opportunities presented to them.” Admitting that educated women must show more interest in politics, the former mayor who joined DMK last year, said, “Internet penetration and social media has enlightened rural people. But, many families still don’t send their women (to politics). It should change. After completing just one term, the elected women members become independent.”





Arguing that electing women representatives have inherent advantages, she said, “We do not have many distractions at the workplace like men. A woman mayor can comprehend civic woes like garbage collection or water supply better than the men and offer easy solutions.” Citing the election of 22-year-old engineering graduate Srilekha as Manur union chairman in Tirunelveli and another 85-year-old woman panchayat chairperson in the same district, Vijila said, “Indeed, the union, area and block secretaries are the true strength of any party.”





Former AIADMK minister Gokula Indira said, “It was AIADMK which mooted the idea of 50 per cent reservation for women. Our late leader Amma has been doing it for ages. Now, our leaders EPS and OPS are following it. Identifying a woman candidate is never a problem for us because we are the party with maximum women members.” Indira said, “First you empower women. They will learn, adapt, and grow. Indeed, there are issues in rural areas. Urban areas are different. Only when the families support, women can rise in politics. We will use the reservation to the optimum level.” Ours is a party which fields laymen. So, we have no problem identifying candidates from laymen. In my tours across the state, I have seen fathers, in-laws and husbands bringing their aspiring daughters, in-laws and wives for campaigns and rallies in urban and semi-urban areas. The trend should change in rural areas.”





While this empowerment has worked in larger cities and corporations, in rural TN and even in municipalities adjourning Chennai, husbands continue to be running the show for their wives in reserved constituencies.





“For instance, in the Thiruverkadu municipality near here, the husband of a lady councilor still continues to carry the badge of councilor even so many years after his wife’s term ended. She has barely come out once or twice in the public arena,” said a former AIADMK councilor from the municipality.





In some wards, however, entire families jump into the fray and there is no clear demarcation of who’s the candidate.





“Politics was once a male dominated arena, but the rise of Amma J Jayalalithaa empowered several women councillors in Chennai. The 50 per cent reservation for women is a seed sown by Amma and this will create a golden opportunity for women in politics,” said former AIADMK councillor N Kumari, who is now a councillor candidate in Ward 58. When a family head or a woman is in active politics the entire family participates in the political activity. My husband is a pillar of support and my entire family helps me in political activities. This does not mean that the family members call the shots,” Kumari, a strong grounded AIADMK worker said.