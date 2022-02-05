DIPR to maintain Jaya’s statue

The state on Friday issued an order to transfer the job of maintaining the statue of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, located on the campus of Tamil Nadu State Council of Higher Education, from the Higher Education Department to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).
Chennai:
According to the order, the Director of DIPR will be in-charge of the statue like all others and will undertake routine maintenance. The order to set up the statue on the campus of Tamil Nadu State Council of Higher Education was issued in January 2021.
Conversations