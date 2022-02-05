Left parties term bill return as unconstitutional

Chennai :

“The action of Governor returning the NEET Bill to the Assembly Speaker, five months after its passage, is nothing but betrayal and a unilateral decision taken violating the Constitution guidelines,” CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said, in a statement. He said that the Governor has the power to take action on the bills related to the state subjects. He welcomed the CM’s decision to convene an all party meeting and extended his support. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said, “The action of the Governor is undemocratic.”