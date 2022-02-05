Gang of four held from Karnataka forest hideout for serial thefts in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

A gang of four persons, who were involved in theft cases in Thanjavur were arrested from their hideout in Karnataka forest area and 50 sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 5 lakh were recovered from them on Friday.





There were complaints of large scale burglary incidents in Thanjavur for the past four months especially house breaking activities. So, Thanjavur SP G Ravali Priya formed a special team to nab the culprits. Accordingly, a special team, led by Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar, was formed and it conducted an elaborate investigation besides checking the CCTV footage in the crime-hit areas.





The team found out that a gang, led by Kodungasamy (55) from Tenkasi district was involved in the serial thefts. Subsequently, the team closely monitored the culprit and received secret information that Kodungasamy along with his associate Mohankumar (39) from Bengaluru was hiding in the Mysuru forest region. Soon, the team rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo.





Based on their confession, the team secured Thiyagarajan (55) from Thanjavur and Nagaraj (47) from Tiruchy who were also associates of the duo. Subsequently, all the four were brought to Thanjavur and handed over to the Thanjavur Medical College police.





Later, during inquiries the gang told the police that they had rented a house in Thanjavur for the past four months and used to identify the locked houses during the day and loot them during the night. According to their confession, they had so far targeted at least 15 houses. The police recovered 50 sovereign jewels and Rs 5 lakh in cash from them.