Thennarasu flays EPS for faulting CM’s Social Justice Federation

Chennai :

In a statement, state Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu lashed out at the former CM’s critique of the invitation letter, and said, “He (EPS) says many state party leaders have not understood the content of the invitation letter written by the CM for the All Indian Social Justice Federation. Which state leadership is he referring to? Just because he did not understand, does it mean that no one understood (the letter) or is he annoyed that the CM wrote to O Panneerselvam instead of him?” Accusing EPS of joining the reservation-haters, Thennarasu said that he was led to doubt if the former CM was defending the ruling BJP to protect himself from corruption cases.





Clarifying that the purpose of the All-India federation was to advance the social justice movement across the country, the Industries Minister said that one need not read extensively like intellectuals to understand the issue. Remarking that the vindictive politics of EPS would be exposed if he continues to be “his master’s voice” of the BJP, Thennarasu said the AIADMK did not do a wee bit in the last 10 years, especially during the four years of EPS regime to secure 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in All India quota in medical admission.





Blaming EPS for partnering with BJP to delay 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs in medical education under AIQ, the Minister said the federation was the CM’s attempt to take the importance of social justice and reservation across the country. He also asked EPS to stop engaging in such campaigns against the core social principles of Dravidian movement.