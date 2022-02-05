Teachers irked as students leave textbooks in schools

Vellore :

Besides having to deal with the usual mischief that students get into, teachers of government schools are now facing another issue: the students are leaving their textbooks in school at the end of the day’s classes. Some teachers say this was because the children do not value the free textbooks that they are getting from the government, many others are more worried that this would affect their academic performance.





SN Janardhanan, president, Tamil Nadu Vocational Teachers’ Association, said the teachers began noticing that students in most of the higher classes preferred to leave their textbooks in the school itself. “If they don’t carry the textbooks with them to home, how will they study, do the homework or prepare for the next day’s class,” he wondered. He added that many students from middle school to senior secondary classes were doing this.





S Ranganathan, another teacher, opined that this could be because the students placed little value on the textbooks which are given to them free of cost. “We do not hear such complaints from our colleagues in matriculation schools, as those students have to purchase the textbooks themselves and would be pulled up by their parents if they leave the books in the classroom itself,” he said.





Another government school teacher, D Ramachandaran, said the teachers have been instructing the students to take their textbooks home but it is seldom followed. “It would perhaps be good idea if the government asked students to open bank accounts where in money for the textbooks could be remitted, and ask them to purchase the textbooks themselves.”





Agreeing to the idea, Janardhanan added that buying it themselves would teach the children the value of money and textbooks even while ensuring that textbooks would continue to be provided free of cost.