Probe panel rejects discrimination charge, ex-IITM faculty writes to PM

In the letter, which was written after a panel that probed his complaint reportedly found no evidence of caste-based discrimination, Vipin said he would go on a hunger strike if his demand for an independent inquiry by the commission was not met. Though IIT management did not comment, a senior staff from Humanities department said on condition of anonymity that the report by the panel, which said there was no discrimination as alleged, was sent to the commission.





“I would like my case to be investigated by the NCBC through an office of its own. I would also like the allegations of sabotage of the ongoing special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC faculty at IIT-Madras to be investigated by the [Centre],” he said in the letter. Vipin also wrote to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking a probe into the alleged sabotage of the ongoing special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC faculty by senior professors. He said if his requests were not met, Vipin would begin a ‘Nirahara Satyagraha’ in front of the Administration Building within IIT Madras. After visiting the institute and holding discussions with its senior officials, NCSC vice-chairman Arun Halder had said there were no instances of discrimination. However, the institution was directed to respond to Vipin’s charges, he added.