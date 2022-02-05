5,000-yr-old artefacts unearthed near South Pennar

Chennai :

When they studied the artefacts unearthed from near South Pennar river in Uluthampattu and Enathimangalam villages near Panruti in Cuddalore, the independent archaeologists and researchers made a surprising discovery: the artefacts were about 5,000 years old, providing new evidence to support the existence of human culture along the river – the third in Tamil Nadu after Vaigai and Thamirabarani river valley civilisations.





“The weapons and pottery unearthed from the excavation sites belong to the Neolithic period, which in Tamil Nadu varies between 1000 BC to 3000 BC. Even iron waste was found at the site, which tells us that these people had extensive knowledge about smelting iron and making weapons,” M Immanuvel, head of the research team, told DT Next.





His team found an 8 cm long and 3.7 cm wide axe, an unknown stone object that is 4 cm long and 3.5 cm wide, and two other broken artefacts, along with pieces of broken pottery. “The weapons and stone tools were well polished, which means they had a thorough knowledge of handling weapons 5,000 years ago,” he added.





On top of both black ware and black-and-red ware pottery,, there are letters that are yet to be identified, but appear similar to the ones found in Adichanallur.





The Stone Age is categorised into Early, Middle and New – the last one also called Neolithic period. While the Neolithic period ended in India by 3,500 BC, it started around 3,000 BC in Tamil Nadu. It is during the last phase when humans began settling down in one place after learning agriculture. They also started making pottery using wheels. These artefacts prove that people lived here from the Neolithic phase to Sangam era, he said. “Most of the artefacts are damaged due to floods. If the State government carries out a detailed excavation, many hidden historical facts will be brought to light,” added Immanuvel.