Submit list of TN, Kerala cops part of SIT to probe wildlife crimes: HC

Chennai :

A division bench of Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice N Sathish Kumar made the ruling while hearing a batch of writ petitions seeking directions to prevent hunting activities. Recently, the HC had ordered a CBI probe to investigate illegal hunting activities. While the matter was taken up for hearing on Friday, the bench said it would constitute a SIT.“While wildlife offence cases are transferred to CBI, considering the comp lexities involved, this court has proposed to constitute a dedicated SIT to investigate all such offences,” the bench held.





Core members of the SIT will comprise CBI officers, TN cops, two officers each from the Forest Departments of TN and Kerala. “They will be assisted by investigating teams of TN and Kerala police personnel and from the Forest Department of both states,” the bench noted.“From the CBI, A Nirmala Devi, SP, SCB, CBI, Chennai is investigating forest-related crimes and she may be part of the SIT,” the judges said.





In another case related to the death of elephants on the Pollachi - Palakkadu railway line, the bench asked the Railways and Forest Officials to decide on installation of solar electric fencings on sides of railway tracks to prevent entry of elephants on the tracks. The matter was adjourned to February 25, 2022.