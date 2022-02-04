1.59 Lakh children in Tamil Nadu received 2nd vaccine dose: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that 1.59 lakh children in the state between the age group of 15-18 years have received the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.





In a statement, the Minister added that 78 per cent of those eligible in the above mentioned group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.He said that of the 33,46,000 children between 15-18 years, 26,26,311 have been inoculated with one dose of the vaccine while 1,59,679 have received two doses.





Of the 5,06,050 people eligible in the state for booster doses, 4,17,908 have been administered the vaccine. This is nearly 82.55 per cent of those eligible for booster dose vaccine, Subramanian added.





He, however, said that even after several mega vaccination camps since September 12, 2021, and door-to-door vaccination drives conducted by the health department, 62,64,828 people in the state have not been inoculated at all.





The statement said that 90.42 per cent of the population has taken the first dose of the vaccine and 68.97 per cent have received the second dose.





The Minister urged the people to get vaccinated at the earliest.





He added that the hospital occupancy in the state was low for Covid-19 cases and added that only 10 per cent of ICU beds, seven per cent of oxygen beds and five per cent of non-oxygen beds are currently occupied.





Subramanian said: "The state is very much on the track in terms of vaccination. It is indeed worrisome that there is around eight per cent of people who are yet to take the vaccine jab even after mega vaccine camps and door-to-door movement of health workers. People must take the vaccine and the difference is there for all to see when compared with the first and second waves of Covid-19. However, the booster doses and vaccination for children are conducted smoothly."