Ranipet woman who immolated self to warn alcoholic husband succumbs

Vellore :

Police said that Jaganathan (38) of Perumpulipakkam near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district was married to Muniammal (36) for over 13 years. The couple had one child. As Jaganathan was addicted to liquor, on Tuesday, Muniammal threatened to kill herself if he did not give up liquor and doused herself with kerosene and lit self. She was sent to Wallajahpet GH from where she was shifted to the Vellore GMCH. However, Muniammal succumbed to burns on Wednesday.