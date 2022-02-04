Fri, Feb 04, 2022

HC pats govt for providing relief to firecracker unit accident victims

Published: Feb 04,202207:15 AM

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday appreciated the state for having extended compensation for the aggrieved families of victims of fire accident, which occurred near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in which 14 people lost their lives.

Madurai Bench of Madras HC.
Madurai:
A bunch of petitions filed by the family members of the accident victims came up for hearing before Justice CV Karthikeyan. While the petitioners claimed no such compensation was provided, the state government counsel said victim compensation was awarded in this case.

