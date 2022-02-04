Dr G Aghila takes over as second woman Director of NIT Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

Previously, Dr Aghila was Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and served as Registrar-in-charge of NIT Puducherry. A PhD from Anna University, Chennai, Dr Aghila has contributed significantly to the fields of Block Chain, Big Data Analytics, Ontology Engineering, Cheminformatics and AI. NIT Tiruchy, which is the 9th best NIRF-ranked Engineering Institute, is poised to reach greater heights under the new Director. While taking charge, she said that her priority is to make NIT Tiruchy more visible at national and global levels.