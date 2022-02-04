Fri, Feb 04, 2022

Consult Centre to find permanent solution for attacks on fishermen: OPS

Published: Feb 04,202207:09 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to hold consultation meetings with the Union government and ensure that a permanent solution has arrived for the Tamil fishermen who are periodically arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

O Panneerselvam. File photo
O Panneerselvam. File photo
Chennai:
In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that over the past two days the Lankan coast guard had arrested fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were fishing in their traditional waters off the Kodiyakkarai coast from TN. CM should hold a meeting with the Union government so that there is a permanent solution for this issue, he said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations