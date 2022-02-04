125 yrs of Swami Vivekananda’s visit: Metal plaque installed at Thanjai stn

Commemorating the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s arrival to Thanjavur, an engraved metal plaque was installed at Thanjavur Railway station on Thursday.
Thiruchirapalli:
After delivering his world famous lecture at Chicago in 1897, Swami Vivekananda reached India via Rameswaram. From there, he reached Thanjavur by train on February 3 early hours and then he went to Kumbakonam by train and stayed there for three days and delivered a series of lectures. On Thursday, to commemorate 125th year of Swami’s arrival, Thanjavur Sri Ramakrishna Math installed a metal plaque with Swami Vivekananda quotes.
