Commotion during garlanding of Anna statue by DMK men in Vellore

The DMK’s aggressiveness was evident in the garlanding of the Anna statue inside the old municipal building on the occasion of former chief minister’s 53 rd memorial on Thursday.
Vellore:
The AIADMK sought and received permission from the Corporation to garland the statue between 8 and 9 am. When AMMK cadres came to do the honours they were turned away as they lacked permission. However, it was a different case when DMK cadres lead by MLAs P Karthikeyan and AP Nandakumar arrived. They showed no permission letter, but climbed the pedestal, yanked open the closed metal gate, threw the lock away and garlanded the statue before leaving.
