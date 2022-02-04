4 forest officials, contractor booked for misappropriating Rs 1.69 cr in Salem

Coimbatore :

The accused, K Rajangam, formerly Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry and Extension, Dharmapuri, who is now the DFO in Namakkal, VA Saravanan, formerly Deputy Conservator of Forest, Harur and now DFO, Industrial Wood and Research Division, Tiruchy, R Murugesan, Forest Range Officer, G Baskar, a forester in Salem and now serving in Divisional Forest Office, Social Forestry and Extension Division, Dharmapuri and S Uthirasamy, a private contractor in Salem had all connived to pocket Rs 1.69 crore sanctioned for road maintenance.