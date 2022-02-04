Leopard scare grips Erode villages

Coimbatore :

Leopard scare has gripped people of a village in Erode following frequent attacks on cattle. As the prowling carnivore has preyed on several heads of cattle in Gandhipuram and surrounding villages in Nambiyur over the last few days, the Forest Department has intensified search operations to capture the animal.





On Wednesday night, the animal intruded into the village and mauled two goats in the farm of one Venkidusami near Chettiampathi. The incident comes a day after the leopard entered a cattle shed behind the house of Kanniammal, 65 and killed three goats. And a few days ago, a flock of hens had fallen prey to the carnivore.





A team from the TN Palayam Forest Department examined the pugmarks on the spot and confirmed the animal to be a leopard.