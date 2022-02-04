340 pc more allotted in Budget for SR projects

Chennai :

Talking to reporters through a virtual conference late on Thursday, Agarwal who detailed the highlights of the budget for Southern Railways, said the outlay of Rs 2,374 crore for safety works is the highest ever compared to the last three years. Citing the substantial increase in budgetary grant for various infrastructural projects like doubling and gauge conversion to 283 per cent and 73 per cent respectively, over last three years’ average, the SR general manager said the grant of Rs 1,470 crore for track improvement works has been increased 89.51 per cent over the average of last three years.





Pointing out that SR has received an outlay of Rs 7,134.56 crore for the financial year 2022-23, in addition a total of Rs 1,064.34 received as Extra Budgetary Resource (EBR), the GM said that of the total outlay Rs 1,445.85 crore have been earmarked for doubling projects and Rs 346.80 crore has been earmarked for gauge conversion projects and Rs 59 crore for new lines (Rameswaram – Dhanushkodi 17.2 km project).





Adding that an amount of Rs 327.77 crore was allotted for passenger amenities for 2022-23 in SR, the GM said that the budget has allotted funds to the tune of Rs 54.20 crore for the 4th line between Chennai Beach and Egmore stations.