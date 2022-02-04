PMK releases candidates list for Cuddalore, Tirupur

Chennai :

After becoming the first party to release the complete list of candidates for Chennai and Salem corporations, PMK president GK Mani released the candidates list for Cuddalore and Tirupur corporations. Though Tirupur Corporation has 55 wards, PMK has announced candidates for 45 wards and for the remaining wards candidates will be announced in the next list. However, for Cuddalore, candidates for all 45 wards have been announced. PMK has also appointed a working committee for Cuddalore district for the upcoming urban local body election and the list was prepared by the team.