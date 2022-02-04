40 DMK workers held for protest in Kovai

Coimbatore :

Around 20 DMK workers were arrested for protesting by blocking roads in Selvapuram demanding to change the candidate for Ward 77. Another 20 party workers were arrested for protesting in Ukkadam against allotting Ward 84 to the alliance party.





The party men besieged the party office in Peelamedu against allotting Ward 26 to the alliance party. Similarly, the party cadres took to protest demanding to replace the candidate for Ward 38.