Collector honours daily wager’s girl for clearing NEET

Madurai :

The 19-year-old girl, hailing from a poor family at Panamoopanpatti, a village coming under Usilampatti taluk, was delighted after Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar made a surprise visit to her house on Thursday. The Collector, during his flash visit, presented a new stethoscope and doctor’s coat to her besides a shawl as a mark of appreciation.





Thanking the state government for having provided this opportunity, the girl told DT Next that she aspired to become a doctor and worked hard towards that goal. Since her village was very backward, she made up her mind to become a doctor and serve the residents of her locality. Moreover, the girl said she wanted to create more professionals from her village. The eldest of three siblings, Thangapechi said it was in her second attempt that she managed to secure a seat in the medical college by scoring 256 marks. While studying Class 12 at Government Kallar Hr Sec School, Vikkiramangalam, the girl worked on farms to support family.