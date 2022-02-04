AIADMK man among 7 detained for DMK functionary’s murder

Chennai :

Madipakkam police detained an AIADMK functionary along with his driver from Tiruchy in the wee hours of Thursday in connection with the DMK man Selvam’s murder on Tuesday night, while securing another five men near Vikravandi.





Among those detained, Radhakrishnan of Rajakilpakkam is the secretary of AIADMK Amma Peravai in Thoothukudi district and police said he had a previous enmity over land dealings as they were rivals in the real estate business. His driver was identified as Dhanaseelan. Both were secured during a vehicle check near Samayapuram by Tiruchy police and handed over to the special team that went from Chennai.





Meanwhile, another special team secured five men, who are suspected to be the henchmen sent by Selvam’s enemies to murder the latter, in Vikravandi near Villupuram on Thursday.





They were identified as Vignesh (21) and Bhuvaneshwar (21) of Erukkanchery, Sanjay (21) of Vyasarpadi, Vignesh (21) of Arakkonam, Kishore Kumar (21) of Tiruvallur.





All seven suspects were brought to the city and have been detained at undisclosed premises for inquiry. A senior police official told DT Next that the accused have not been officially arrested yet as the inquiry is not over.





Selvam of Periyar Nagar in Madiapakkam, a local DMK functionary, was into the real estate business and his wife was tipped to get a seat in the upcoming local body elections to contest on behalf of DMK.





The murder happened on Tuesday night when Selvam stepped out from his office at Rajaji Nagar to attend a phone call. On the busy Bazaar Road, six men, who reached the spot in a car and a two-wheeler, surrounded Selvam and hacked him with machetes to death before fleeing the spot.





Tension prevailed in Madipakkam after the murder as Selvam’s supporters gathered and started pelting stones at vehicles passing by. Three special teams were formed to nab the suspects in the murder.