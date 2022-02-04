TN’s positivity rate at 10.7 pc, Tirupur tops TPR with 23.4 pc

Chennai :

The number of COVID-19 cases saw a steady decline in the State and recorded 11,993 cases on Thursday, including 12 imported cases from other States and countries. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu so far has reached 33,87,322.





The active cases dropped to 1,66,878 with the highest of 27,179 active cases in Chennai. On Thursday, Chennai reported 1,751 cases, while 1,426 cases were recorded in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu witnessed 1,097 cases and Tirupur 1,017 cases. Other districts reported less than 1,000 cases.





A total of 30 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the State, taking the toll to 37,666. Of these, seven deaths were recorded in Chennai, while four deaths each were recorded in Tiruchy and Coimbatore.





With 1,23,146 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in the State stands at 10.7 per cent. The highest positivity rate was recorded in Tirupur at 23.4 per cent, followed by 18.8 per cent in Krishnagiri. At least 23,084 people recovered across the State, taking the total recoveries to 31,82,778.