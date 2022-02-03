TN Governor returns NEET Exemption Bill to Speaker, seeks reconsideration

Chennai :

A release from Raj Bhavan here on Thursday said "After a detailed study of the L.A.Bill No.43 of 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses seeking exemption from NEET, and the report of the High-Level Committee constituted by the State government in this regard, which is the basis for the Bill, and also examining the pre-NEET status of social justice in Medical admission especially for students coming from socially and economically poor background, is of the opinion that the Bill is against interests of the students especially the rural and economically poor students of the State.





The statement further added the Governor has returned the Bill to the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 01, 2022 giving detailed reasons, for its reconsideration by the House.





The communique said that the Supreme Court in Christian Medical College, Vellore Association Vs. Union of India (2020) also has comprehensively examined the issue especially from the Social Justice perspective and upheld NEET as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice.