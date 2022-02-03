AIADMK man, driver arrested for murdering DMK functionary in Madipakkam

Chennai :

The accuses Radhakrishnan is the secretary of AIADMK Amma Peravai in Thoothukudi district and his driver was identified as Dhanaseelan. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Radhakrishnan murdered C Selvam, a DMK functionary, over land dispute, said police.





Police said that Radhakrishnan though hailing from Thoothukudi, operated from the city, according to police.





Selvam of Kuberan Nagar in Madiapakkam was into real estate business and was tipped to get a seat in the upcoming local body elections





The murder happened on Tuesday night when Selvam was talking to his friends on Bazaar Road in Madipakkam when six men reached the spot in a car and a two-wheeler and hacked Selvam to death on the spot.





Tension prevailed in Madipakkam after the murder as Selvam's supporters gathered and started pelting stones at vehicles passing by.



