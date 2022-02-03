Andhra student meets Stalin on road, thanks him for opposing NEET

Chennai :

In a view of seeking Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's attention, a student from Andhra Pradesh with the pluck card stating "CM SIR HELP ME" was noticed by Stalin on TTK road who was on his way to the General Secretariat.





N Satish, who was standing with the banner thanked the Chief Minister for his continuous opposition to NEET and asked him to continue seeking exemption from the test for the State.













Stalin has been voicing out for the exemption from the the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET)-based admission to medical courses stating that it is against the interests of rural students. The issue of NEET has risen at stake after few medical college aspirants allegedly killed themselves.